Today would have been opening day for major league baseball, but fans can still celebrate

Major League Baseball will air 30 games across its digital platforms today giving fans plenty of hardball to choose from on an opening day postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.

With its season delayed until at least mid-May, M-L-B will air one memorable game for each franchise on its YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages.

The list includes Dave Roberts' series-shifting stolen base for the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the 2003 A-L Championship Series, and the Chicago Cubs ending their championship drought in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series.

