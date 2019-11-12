Toddler dies after being injured by falling air conditioner

A two and a half year old girl has died after she was struck by a falling air conditioner yesterday afternoon outside a Toronto apartment building.

The unit fell from the eighth floor striking the young girl.

She was taken to hospital in what police described as grave condition.

Police say the young girl was with her mother and two siblings, aged 5 and 7 when the tragedy took place.

Police tell Bell Media, "We are examining the scene forensically, we are looking at any video surveillance images that are in the area. We are talking to anyone and everyone who may have information to try to put all the pieces together."

So far no charges have been laid.