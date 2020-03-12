Toilet paper hard to come by in Niagara. Here’s a list of what you actually need to self-isolate
The toilet paper hoarding trend has hit Niagara.
As COVID-19 fears continues to spread residents are trying to regain some control by buying extreme amounts of items such as toilet paper and bottled water.
If you have been to your local store, or big box store you’ve probably noticed toilet paper is sold out.
While there is no connection between stockpiling TP and the coronavirus, shoppers want to be prepared and also want what others are buying.
One therapist says it's the same emotion that causes people to stay in long lines for food, or sales, saying people don’t want to miss out.
In the case you need to self-isolate, here are some items you would need according to the government of Canada.
Supplies to have at home when isolating
- Surgical/procedure masks (do not re-use)
- Eye protection
- Disposable gloves (do not re-use)
- Disposable paper towels
- Tissues
- Waste container with plastic liner
- Thermometer
- Over the counter medication to reduce fever (e.g., ibuprofen or acetaminophen)
- Running water
- Hand soap
- Alcohol-based sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol
- Dish soap
- Regular laundry soap
- Regular household cleaning products
- Bleach (5% sodium hypochlorite) and a separate container for dilution (1 part bleach to 9 parts water)
- Alcohol prep wipes
- Arrange to have your groceries delivered to you
