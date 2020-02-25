Tokyo Olympics could face cancellation because of coronavirus concerns
According to a senior member of International Olympic Committee (IOC) the Tokyo Olympics are more likely to be cancelled, than relocated or postponed.
Concerns about the spread of the coronavirus have put the Olympics in jeopardy, which have only ever been cancelled because of war.
The Zika virus threatened the 2016 Rio Games in Brazil, but that ultimately went ahead as planned.
Since the outbreak in China two months ago, the coronavirus has infected more than 80,000 people world wide, killing over 2,700. Only four deaths have been reported in Japan.
Dick Pound, a member of IOC since 1978 and former Canadian swimming champion, tells the Associated Press the committee is looking at a three-month window to decide the fate of the games.
The Olympics are expected to welcome about 11,000 athletes to Tokyo, beginning on July 24th.
-
DSBN Trustee Complaint Sent to Ontario's Ombudsman
Matt Holmes Speaks with A Director at A Better Niagara and NPCA Board Member Ed Smith regarding DSBN trustee complaint sent to Ontario's Ombudsman
-
Rescue Dogs and Cats from Manitoba Heading to Niagara
Matt Holmes Speaks with Executive Director Niagara SPCA and Humane Society John Greer regarding rescue dogs and cats from Manitoba heading to Niagara
-
Weekly Women Health Show
Matt Holmes Speaks with Author, Menopause Expert, Pharmacist at Carlton Heights Pharmasave regarding women's health and lifestyle issues