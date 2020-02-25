Tokyo Olympics could face cancellation because of coronavirus concerns

According to a senior member of International Olympic Committee (IOC) the Tokyo Olympics are more likely to be cancelled, than relocated or postponed.

Concerns about the spread of the coronavirus have put the Olympics in jeopardy, which have only ever been cancelled because of war.

The Zika virus threatened the 2016 Rio Games in Brazil, but that ultimately went ahead as planned.

Since the outbreak in China two months ago, the coronavirus has infected more than 80,000 people world wide, killing over 2,700. Only four deaths have been reported in Japan.

Dick Pound, a member of IOC since 1978 and former Canadian swimming champion, tells the Associated Press the committee is looking at a three-month window to decide the fate of the games.

The Olympics are expected to welcome about 11,000 athletes to Tokyo, beginning on July 24th.