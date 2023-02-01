Tom Brady announces his retirement
Tom Brady has announced his retirment from football.
He made the announcement on social media this morning.
Brady finishes his career with seven Super Bowl titles and leads the league with most passing yards and passing touchdowns of all time. His last game was a loss to the Dallas Cowboys during Super WildCard Weekend in Tampa.
Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023
-
CKTB AM Roundtable - February 1st, 2023
Tim Denis is joined by:
Bryan Rose - Exec. Dir, Niagara Community Foundation
Sue-Ann Staff - Sue-Ann Staff Estate Winery
-
-