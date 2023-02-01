iHeartRadio
-4°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Tom Brady announces his retirement


tom brady cp

Tom Brady has announced his retirment from football.

He made the announcement on social media this morning.

Brady finishes his career with seven Super Bowl titles and leads the league with most passing yards and passing touchdowns of all time. His last game was a loss to the Dallas Cowboys during Super WildCard Weekend in Tampa.

 

12

Latest Audio