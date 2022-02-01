Tom Brady has retired after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles

Tom Brady has retired after winning seven Super Bowls and setting numerous passing records in an unprecedented 22-year NFL career.

Brady wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram that he loved his time in the NFL, but wants to focus on other things.

Brady has long stated his desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children despite still playing at the top of his game.

The 44-year-old Brady goes out after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title last season and NFC South championship this season.

Brady's career with the New England Patriots and the Buccaneers includes five Super Bowl MVP awards and NFL career records of 624 touchdown passes and 84,250 passing yards.