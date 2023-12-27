Tommy Smothers of Smothers Brothers dies

Tom Smothers, half of the Smothers Brothers and the co-host of one of the most socially conscious and groundbreaking television shows, has died at 86.

The National Comedy Center, on behalf of his family, said Smothers died yesterday following a cancer battle.

"The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour" debuted on C-B-S in 1967 with a mix of music and comedy that included satirical sketches lampooning the establishment and railing against the Vietnam War.

The show, though popular with viewers, drew the ire of network censors who constantly battled the brothers over its content.

The executive director of the National Comedy Center described Tommy as a pioneer who helped pave the way for Saturday Night Live, The Daily Show and today's late night shows.

Tommy also played guitar on the live recording of John Lennon's "Give Peace A Chance" during Lennon and Yoko Ono's famous 1969 "bed-in for peace" in Montreal.