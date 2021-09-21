Too close to call in Niagara Centre
It is too tight a race to call in Niagara Centre as we wrap up our election coverage for the evening.
CKTB will bring you the latest Tuesday morning as ballots continue to be counted in the riding.
As of 12:15 a.m. Liberal incumbent Vance Badawey is in the lead with 31% of the vote.
Badawey has held the positron since 2015, after beating the NDP's Malcolm Allen.
Conservative Graham Speck currently has 30% of the vote, and Melissa McGlashan with the NDP has 27%.
