Too soon to consider immunity passports

Scientists around the world are working to answer a key question stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, whether those who have recovered from the virus are protected from catching it again.

The World Health Organization says, so far, there is no evidence that people who have recovered have anti-bodies that would fight a second infection.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says any talk about ``immunity passports'' or ``risk-free certificates'' for Canadians is premature, as the science remains unclear.

Meantime, New York is starting to test health care workers for coronavirus antibodies and will do the same next week with transit and law enforcement workers as the state eases away from the worst days of the pandemic.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that doctors, nurses and other employees at four New York City hospitals that have handled high volumes of coronavirus patients will be the first tested under the new program.