Toolbox Project raising funds with pasta dinner this month

The Toolbox Project Niagara has a fundraising event coming up this month.

The annual campaign is holding a pasta dinner Wednesday September, 27 at Cub Belvedere in Thorold.

Tickets are $15 and there are dine in and take out options available.

Funds raised go the to Toolbox Project which helps provide essential winter supplies to homeless individuals in Niagara.

