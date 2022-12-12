Top Baby Names in Ontario for the Past Year
Ontario's most popular baby names in 2021 have arrived, with Olivia and Noah leading the way once again.
Each year, the province releases its top names list, which has seen Olivia hold the top spot for girls for the 12th consecutive year and Noah for boys for the third in a row.
Coming in second on the girls' list is Emma while Liam is the runner-up for boys.
The other top girls' names for last year are: Charlotte, Amelia, Ava, Sophia, Isla, Evelyn, Mia and Ella.
Ella is the only new name on the list, ranking 10th for girls.
For boys' names, popular monikers include: Oliver, Jack, Benjamin, Theodore, Lucas, William, Ethan and Leo.
