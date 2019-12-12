Top spots to see Christmas lights in Southern Ontario according to CAA
CAA has put out a list of the top places to see holiday lights in Southern Ontario, and one of the top spots is in Niagara.
The Winter Festival of Lights in Niagara Falls is on the list along with the Lakeside Festival of Lights in Burlington and Christmas Panorama in Simcoe.
If you are headed southwest, the Celebration of Lights in Sarnia-Lambton is on the list along with Wonders of Winter Festival in Waterloo.
Glow Gardens in Toronto and Ottawa makes the list.
To the north of us, you can check out Blumination Dream Trail in Blue Mountain Village.
For more details on the list click here.
