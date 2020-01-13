Top UK royals set for crisis summit

Today is the royal exit meeting to discuss Harry and Meghan's decision to step back as senior royals.

Prince Charles, William and Harry will join the Queen at Sandringham to discuss the next steps after last week's surprise announcement from the prince and his American wife.

The two blindsided the Queen when they announced they want to become financially independent and split their time between Britain and North America.

Meghan is currently in Canada with their son Archie and will not attend today's meeting although there is word she may participate int he summit by phone.