Top UK royals set for crisis summit
Today is the royal exit meeting to discuss Harry and Meghan's decision to step back as senior royals.
Prince Charles, William and Harry will join the Queen at Sandringham to discuss the next steps after last week's surprise announcement from the prince and his American wife.
The two blindsided the Queen when they announced they want to become financially independent and split their time between Britain and North America.
Meghan is currently in Canada with their son Archie and will not attend today's meeting although there is word she may participate int he summit by phone.
-
Teacher-Government Contract Talks Update/Teachers Escalate Job Action
Matt Holmes Speaks with Niagara Local President Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario Jada Nicklefork regarding escalating job action at Niagara schools and an update on contract talks between teachers and Ontario government
-
Dave Bylsma Out As NPCA Chair, Hamilton's Brenda Johnson New Chair of NPCA
Matt Holmes Speaks with Diane Archer and Shannon Duggan from For Our Kids Niagara regarding NPCA choosing Brenda Johnson as new chair, current chair Dave Bylsma out as chair
-
ROUNDTABLE ROUND 2 – Erik Tomas and Cara Krezek
Tim and the panel discuss the topics of the day, roundtable round 2 welcomes guests Erik Tomas and Cara Krezek