Topless fan crashes Junos broadcast, as Weeknd wins 5th award with album of the year

Avril Lavigne shooed a topless woman off the Juno Awards stage in Edmonton shortly after the show got underway.



The pop-punk princess appeared blindsided when a fan from the audience leapt on the stage wearing pasties with ``land back'' painted on her arm.



Once Lavigne noticed the crasher, she swore at her and told her to get off the stage.



The person was quickly escorted away by security. The moment happened as Lavigne was about to introduce Punjabi-Canadian singer and rapper AP Dhillon.



It was a surprise moment in a typically tame broadcast, hosted again this year by ``Shang-Chi'' actor Simu Liu at Rogers Place.



This year's winners included Jessie Reyez who picked up contemporary R&B recording of the year for ``Yessie'' as her tearful father looked on.

A list of winners from the Juno Awards broadcast:



Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year: ``Yessie'' by Jessie Reyez



Breakthrough Artist of the Year: Preston Pablo



Album of the Year: ``Dawn FM'' by The Weeknd



Rap Album of the Year: ``Shall I Continue?'' by Tobi



TikTok Juno Fan Choice: Avril Lavigne