Topless fan crashes Junos broadcast, as Weeknd wins 5th award with album of the year
Avril Lavigne shooed a topless woman off the Juno Awards stage in Edmonton shortly after the show got underway.
The pop-punk princess appeared blindsided when a fan from the audience leapt on the stage wearing pasties with ``land back'' painted on her arm.
Once Lavigne noticed the crasher, she swore at her and told her to get off the stage.
The person was quickly escorted away by security. The moment happened as Lavigne was about to introduce Punjabi-Canadian singer and rapper AP Dhillon.
It was a surprise moment in a typically tame broadcast, hosted again this year by ``Shang-Chi'' actor Simu Liu at Rogers Place.
This year's winners included Jessie Reyez who picked up contemporary R&B recording of the year for ``Yessie'' as her tearful father looked on.
A list of winners from the Juno Awards broadcast:
Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year: ``Yessie'' by Jessie Reyez
Breakthrough Artist of the Year: Preston Pablo
Album of the Year: ``Dawn FM'' by The Weeknd
Rap Album of the Year: ``Shall I Continue?'' by Tobi
TikTok Juno Fan Choice: Avril Lavigne
-
CKTB AM Roundtable - March 15th, 2023
Tim Denis is joined by:
Clare Cameron - Owner of Township Niagara
Bryan Rose - Exec. Dir, Community Foundation
-
-