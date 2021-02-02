Toque Tuesday continues in virtual format

Toque Tuesday looks a little different today than it has in years past.

There is no Mayor's Pancake Breakfast at St. Catharines Market Square or tabling event at Welland City Hall.

But the main event continues in a virtual format.

People are encouraged to visit raisingtheroof.org to buy this year's toques, baseball hats, and masks to support the cause.

Toques are still available in Welland today at the two Niagara Street Tim Hortons locations (852 Niagara St and 563 Niagara St N).

Money raised through the annual Raising the Roof campaign support national and local work to end homelessness.