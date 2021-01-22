Toque Tuesday moves online, no pancake breakfast in St. Catharines

An annual tradition of giving and pancakes won't be going forward this year because of the Pandemic.

The traditional Raising the Roof Toque Tuesday and Mayor's Pancake Breakfast will not be happening at St. Catharines Market Square this year.

Instead, Raising the Roof is taking the fundraising online by selling hats, toques, and face masks.

CEO of Community Care St. Catharines and Thorold Betty-Lou Souter says the money is used to support organizations across the country.

"Fifty percent of all the sales go to the front-line agencies working here. It's always been that way. So it's no different than it has been before."

Souter says traditionally St. Catharines and Thorold's event was one of the largest due to the Pancake Breakfast.