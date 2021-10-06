Torch relay for Niagara 2022 Summer Games will take unique path on water and land

Details on Niagara's Torch Relay for the 2022 Summer Games were announced today.

The torch will travel in partnership with Canada Steamship Lines, and will move along the St. Lawrence Seaway, before disembarking at the Welland Canal, where the torch will begin its journey across Niagara.

The unique path of the torch will pay tribute to the historical significance of water as a means of transportation across Canada and through Niagara.

The Roly McLenahan Torch's journey will begin in late spring 2022 with a lighting ceremony in Ottawa, before heading to Montreal, where it will embark on the CSL Welland at St. Lambert Lock and make its way to the Niagara Region via the St. Lawrence Seaway.

Following its trek on water, the torch will then disembark at the Welland Canal, prior to visiting each of Niagara's twelve municipalities in the lead up to the 2022 Canada Games.

After its final leg of the land program is complete, the Roly McLenahan Torch will finally make its way to the Meridian Centre on August 6, 2022 for the Opening Ceremony, where it will ignite the Canada Games cauldron and officially commence the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games.