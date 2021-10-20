Tories disagree with board's decision to require vaccination in House of Commons

Conservatives say they disagree with a committee of federal representatives deciding who is allowed to enter the House of Commons based on their vaccination status against COVID-19.

The position presents the first challenge to the all-party board of internal economy ruling only people who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to enter the House of Commons precinct.

The Liberals, NDP and Bloc Quebecois agree members of Parliament should be fully vaccinated to take their seat, and made it a rule for their candidates who ran in the recent federal election.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole did not, saying while he encourages vaccinations he respects people's individual health choices.

In a statement, Conservative whip Blake Richards says they believe that a negative result from a rapid COVID-19 test can assure that a workplace is safe.

Richards is one of two Tory MPs who sit on the eight-member committee that decided to make vaccinations a rule for the House and says he can't discuss what happened behind closed doors.

