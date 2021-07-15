Tornado warning issued for York, Durham, Peterborough and Kawartha Lakes
A tornado warning has been issued for some parts of the Golden Horseshoe.
Just before 3 p.m., Environment Canada issued the warning for York Region, Durham, Peterborough and Kawartha Lakes.
"Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible."
There are no weather warnings for Niagara at the moment, but showers and possible thunderstorms are in the forecast for tonight.
-
ROUNDTABLE Mishka Balsom and Janice ArnoldiROUNDTABLE Mishka Balsom and Janice Arnoldi
-
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, Host of the talk show Pop Life on CTV NewsChannel and CTV! Pop Life airing Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. ET and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. ET on CTV News Channel. This week watching: *Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (in theatres) *Space Jam: A New Legacy (in theatres and available to rent at home) *Pig (in theatres)
-
TALES FROM THE DUMB ZONE - JUL 16Stories to make you laugh or shake your head, tales from the dumb zone.