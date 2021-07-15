Tornado warning issued for York, Durham, Peterborough and Kawartha Lakes
A tornado warning has been issued for some parts of the Golden Horseshoe.
Just before 3 p.m., Environment Canada issued the warning for York Region, Durham, Peterborough and Kawartha Lakes.
"Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible."
There are no weather warnings for Niagara at the moment, but showers and possible thunderstorms are in the forecast for tonight.
