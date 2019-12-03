Toronto affordable housing agency no longer allows window a/c units

Toronto's affordable housing agency says it will no longer allow tenants to install window air conditioners, nearly a month after a toddler was struck and killed by a falling unit.

The Toronto Community Housing Corporation says it has also begun removing window air conditioners from its multi-storey buildings, except in cases where they are installed over a balcony.

The agency says it will start removing air conditioners from townhouses afterwards, and all units it takes will be replaced by floor-mounted models at no cost before next summer.

It says the move is aimed at ensuring the health and safety of tenants, staff and visitors.

The housing corporation launched an investigation last month to find out how a window-mounted air conditioner tumbled from an eighth-floor suite and hit a two-year-old girl.

Police said Crystal Mirogho died in hospital after she was hit around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 outside an east-end apartment building.