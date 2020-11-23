Toronto and Peel enter lockdowns to slow spread of COVID-19
Malls in Toronto and Peel were packed this weekend as full lockdowns come into effect today to try to slow the spread of COVID-19.
All non-essential businesses in the two areas are shuttered as of today, forcing gyms and hair salons to close their doors.
Diners will no longer be able to enjoy a sit-down meal at restaurants as the lockdown stretches out for at least 28 days.
Meanwhile Hamilton, Durham, and York all move into the red category of Ontario's COVID-19 restriction system.
For the time being, Niagara remains in the orange zone, but local politicians worry that could change if people from the GTA travel to the area to get around their local restrictions.
COVID-19 UPDATE - DR. MUSTAFA HIRJI for MON NOV 23Our weekly update from Dr. Hirji on the Covid 19 outbreak. Today Niagara is officially under the province's new orange alert level which doesn't bring about any major changes but does mean if you go out to a bar or restaurant you will only be able to sit four per table. Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji.
Niagara Catholic District School Board pandemic responseHow the board is handling the pandemic, what they're doing when they have outbreaks like the one at St. Martins Elementary