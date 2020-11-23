Toronto and Peel enter lockdowns to slow spread of COVID-19

Malls in Toronto and Peel were packed this weekend as full lockdowns come into effect today to try to slow the spread of COVID-19.

All non-essential businesses in the two areas are shuttered as of today, forcing gyms and hair salons to close their doors.

Diners will no longer be able to enjoy a sit-down meal at restaurants as the lockdown stretches out for at least 28 days.

Meanwhile Hamilton, Durham, and York all move into the red category of Ontario's COVID-19 restriction system.

For the time being, Niagara remains in the orange zone, but local politicians worry that could change if people from the GTA travel to the area to get around their local restrictions.