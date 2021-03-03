Toronto and Peel want to be moved to grey/lockdown level
Officials in Toronto and Peel are asking the province to put the two regions in the grey lockdown category when COVID-19 stay at home orders expire on Monday.
Toronto Mayor John Tory says he believes the time has come to begin a cautious re-opening of the city's economy.
A grey lockdown would allow non-essential retail stores to re-open with capacity limits but most other businesses would remain shuttered.
Mississauga's mayor had said last week that Peel should be moved to the less restrictive red category of re-opening.
But the region's top doctor confirmed today that he will be advocating for the grey lockdown due to a ``reversal of favourable trends'' apparent since January.
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK MAR 4December GDP numbers. Are airline stocks going up? Disney announced it would close 60 Disney Stores in North America to focus on more online sales. Toys are changing. Dr Seuss books and a sack of potatoes. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
SINGATHON 2021 - Chorus Niagara Singathon fundraiser is on-line this yearJoin Chorus Niagara March 6th, 2021 at 5pm EST for the 15th Annual Fundraiser SINGATHON 2021! Tim talks to Jeff Baker from Chorus Niagara. https://www.chorusniagara.org/
Health Stories of the Week - Dr. Mitch Shulman Mar 4/2021Can the second vaccine dose be delayed? What’s the science behind that? Other than Covid, what other trends has the doctor seen in the ER? Medical Specialist Dr. Mitch Shulman joins Tim Denis to discuss the latest Medical and Covid-19 stories of the week.