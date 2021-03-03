Toronto and Peel want to be moved to grey/lockdown level

Officials in Toronto and Peel are asking the province to put the two regions in the grey lockdown category when COVID-19 stay at home orders expire on Monday.

Toronto Mayor John Tory says he believes the time has come to begin a cautious re-opening of the city's economy.

A grey lockdown would allow non-essential retail stores to re-open with capacity limits but most other businesses would remain shuttered.

Mississauga's mayor had said last week that Peel should be moved to the less restrictive red category of re-opening.

But the region's top doctor confirmed today that he will be advocating for the grey lockdown due to a ``reversal of favourable trends'' apparent since January.