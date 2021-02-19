Toronto and Peel will stay in lockdown until March 8th, York will go to red level

The Niagara Region will remain in Grey-Lockdown for another week at least.

The Ontario government announcing today that Toronto and Peel will remain under the stay-at-home order for another two weeks.

The North Bay-Parry Sound District will also remain under the order.

The York Public Health Region will transition out of the shutdown, and into the colour-coded system.

Niagara remains in Grey-Lockdown level until at least next Friday.

In the Toronto and Peel Public Health Regions, and the North Bay-Parry Sound District, the shutdown measures and the Stay-at-Home order will continue to apply until at least Monday, March 8th.

"While the Peel and Toronto regions have seen a reduction in COVID-19 transmission from the period of February 8 to 17, 2021, rates still remain too high in the regions, with case rates of 83.4 cases per 100,000 people for Peel and 67.9 cases per 100,000 people for Toronto, both well above the provincial average. "

"During this same period of time, North Bay Parry Sound District has also seen its case rate increase by 11.5 per cent to 14.6 cases per 100,000 people. Variants of concern also remain a serious risk to community transmission and health system capacity."

York Region Public Health will be moving back to the Framework at the Red-Control level and will no longer be subject to the Stay-at-Home order.

In addition, Lambton Public Health will be moving from the Orange-Restrict level to the Red-Control level as a result worsening public health trends in the region over the past week.

These changes will come into effect on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 12:01 a.m.

"While the health indicators have improved enough to allow us to return an additional region to the Framework, we are not yet at the point where we can safely transition back the remainder of the province," said Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health. "Everyone is strongly advised to continue staying at home, avoid social gatherings, only travel between regions for essential purposes, and limit close contacts to your household or those you live with regardless of which level of the Framework you are in."



