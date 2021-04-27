Toronto announces first workplace closures due to COVID-19 outbreaks of five or more

A fast-food restaurant, a car dealership and a makeup manufacturer are among the first Toronto workplaces ordered to close or partially shut down due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

Mayor John Tory says the diverse types of workplaces experiencing outbreaks show that it's difficult to legislate what is considered an essential business.

The city ordered the full closure of four businesses and the partial closure of seven others under new rules that came into effect on Friday.

Those rules allow the city to shutter businesses with outbreaks of five or more people.

Toronto's chief medical officer of health says that new closures will be announced every Thursday afternoon until the order is lifted.

Neighbouring Peel Region also brought in an order allowing it to close workplaces with outbreaks and partially closed two Amazon fulfilment centres over the weekend.

