Toronto announces mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for its employees

Mayor John Tory announced a new mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy requiring all City of Toronto employees to receive both doses of the vaccine.

The City says this new policy demonstrates a committment to taking every precaution to protect staff and visitors to City workplaces.

The full policy is being finalized now and will be made public in the coming days.

All workers will have to disclose and provide proof of vaccination status by Sept. 13.

Those who are unvaccinated will have to get a shot by the end of September.

And all City staff will have to have both doses by the end of October.