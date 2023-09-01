Toronto-area Metro workers ratify second tentative agreement after month-long strike

Metro workers from 27 stores in the Greater Toronto Area have a new collective agreement after a month-long strike, the union said Thursday.

The workers represented by Unifor voted to ratify a second tentative deal just two days after Metro was granted a temporary injunction restricting secondary picket lines that blocked fresh product deliveries to its stores.

Unifor spokesman Paul Whyte said in a statement that under the new five-year deal, which the union is calling “historic,” all workers will get an immediate raise of $1.50 an hour.

He said full-time and senior part-time workers will get an additional 50-cent raise in January, bringing their total pay increase over the coming months to $2-an-hour.

Metro senior vice-president Joe Fusco said in a statement that the grocer is pleased to have reached a fair and reasonable deal, and looks forward to welcoming workers and customers back to the 27 affected stores on Tuesday, September 5th (Metro said the delay in reopening is for restocking, as the stores have been closed for more than a month).