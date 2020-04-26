Toronto area woman charged by the NRP's human trafficking unit

A 22 year old Toronto area woman has been arrested in connection with a Niagara Regional Police human trafficking investigation.

The NRP's investigation formed grounds that a female Mexican national in her 20's was the victim of human trafficking.

Police allege the offences took place March 1st and 2nd in Niagara Falls.

On Friday, Toronto police at the request of the NRP arrested Jocelyne Aniekla Sarmiento-Bustillos of no fixed address and charged her with various trafficking charges.

She was held in custody to attend a video bail hearing.

The investigation into this matter remains ongoing.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact detectives at 905- 688-4111, extension 9457.

Below are the full list of charges laid.

Trafficking of a person contrary to section 279.01(1)

Receiving Material Benefit contrary to section 279.02(1)

Material Benefit from Sexual Services contrary to section 286.2(1)

Advertising another person's sexual services contrary to section 286.4

