Toronto based team using artificial intelligence to track long COVID symptoms

A Toronto tech institute is using artificial intelligence and social media to track and determine which long COVID symptoms are most prevalent.



The Vector Institute is an artificial intelligence organization based at the MaRS tech hub in Toronto.



It teamed up with telecommunications company Telus, consulting firm Deloitte and diagnostics and pharmaceuticals giant Roche Canada to help health-care professionals learn more about the symptoms that people with a long-lasting form of COVID experience.



They built an artificial intelligence framework that used high speed machine learning to locate and process 460-thousand Twitter posts from people with long COVID -- defined by the Canadian government as people who show symptoms of COVID-19 for weeks or months after their initial recovery.



The framework found fatigue, pain, brain fog, anxiety and headaches were the most common symptoms and that many with long COVID experienced several symptoms at once.



Researchers say preliminary uses of the framework show it could also be applied to other health events like emerging infections or rare diseases or the effects of booster shots on infection.