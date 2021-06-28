Toronto breaks North American record for single day vaccine clinic

The City of Toronto has broken a North American record, and believes it has set a new "world'' record, for COVID-19 shots in arms in a single day at a single clinic.



A mass vaccination clinic at Scotiabank Arena yesterday administered 26,771 shots at the ''Our Winning Shot'' event at the home of the Toronto Raptors and Toronto Maple Leafs.



That smashed the previous known single-day high of 17,003 shots set in Texas in late April.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his congratulations to everyone involved, the workers, the volunteers, and those who rolled up their sleeves, for doing their part.