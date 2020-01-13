Toronto businessman spearheads 'Canada Strong' campaign for plane crash families
There's a national fundraising campaign underway to help the families and friends of victims of last week's deadly plane crash in Iran.
Mohamad Fakih, founder of the Paramount Fine Foods restaurant chain, is spearheading the campaign with a goal of raising 1.5-million dollars to pay for funeral costs.
The campaign, dubbed Canada Strong, will be overseen by a charitable fund that also raised money for the families of victims of the Toronto van attack.
All 176 people on board were killed when the Ukraine International Airlines flight was mistakenly shot down near Tehran last week.
Officials say the crash killed 57 Canadian citizens, but note that most of the passengers on-board the flight were travelling to Canada.
-
Teacher-Government Contract Talks Update/Teachers Escalate Job Action
Matt Holmes Speaks with Niagara Local President Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario Jada Nicklefork regarding escalating job action at Niagara schools and an update on contract talks between teachers and Ontario government
-
Dave Bylsma Out As NPCA Chair, Hamilton's Brenda Johnson New Chair of NPCA
Matt Holmes Speaks with Diane Archer and Shannon Duggan from For Our Kids Niagara regarding NPCA choosing Brenda Johnson as new chair, current chair Dave Bylsma out as chair
-
ROUNDTABLE ROUND 2 – Erik Tomas and Cara Krezek
Tim and the panel discuss the topics of the day, roundtable round 2 welcomes guests Erik Tomas and Cara Krezek