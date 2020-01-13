Toronto businessman spearheads 'Canada Strong' campaign for plane crash families

There's a national fundraising campaign underway to help the families and friends of victims of last week's deadly plane crash in Iran.

Mohamad Fakih, founder of the Paramount Fine Foods restaurant chain, is spearheading the campaign with a goal of raising 1.5-million dollars to pay for funeral costs.

The campaign, dubbed Canada Strong, will be overseen by a charitable fund that also raised money for the families of victims of the Toronto van attack.

All 176 people on board were killed when the Ukraine International Airlines flight was mistakenly shot down near Tehran last week.

Officials say the crash killed 57 Canadian citizens, but note that most of the passengers on-board the flight were travelling to Canada.