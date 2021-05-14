Toronto cancels in-person events through Labour Day, including CNE

The City of Toronto has cancelled major in-person events through to Labour Day in an effort to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

The list of cancelled events includes the Canadian National Exhibition, which will be shuttered for a second year in a row.

City staff say they're hoping to offer some certainty to event organizers, who need lots of lead time to get festivals and other large gatherings set up.

The City says it will work with organizers ``to help them manage through 2021 and come back stronger in 2022.''

Toronto Mayor John Tory says he's committed to helping the CNE weather another year without a fair.

Tory says the City supported the Ex during last year's cancellation, and will do the same this year.

