Toronto city council makes masks mandatory in indoor public spaces

Toronto city council has approved a bylaw to make masks mandatory in public indoor settings to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The bylaw was written on the recommendation of Toronto's medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa.

Mayor John Tory says the temporary bylaw does not affect social gatherings but will apply to public spaces including stores and other businesses.

The bylaw comes into effect on July 7 and will be reviewed by de Villa on a monthly basis.

De Villa says she made the recommendation to help Toronto move from Stage 2 of the Ontario's reopening plan to Stage 3.

She says masks will help indoor spaces - most of which had been closed during the earlier stages of the pandemic - stay safe.

