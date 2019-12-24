Toronto could be getting its first saint
The Archdiocese of Toronto says it has sent more than 10-thousand pages of documents to the Vatican after a 10-year investigation into Sister Carmelina Tarantino.
Tarantino was bedridden in a Toronto hospital for 23 years, and those who knew her believe she is at one with God and should be a saint.
Vatican scholars must first determine if she should be declared ``venerable,'' after which there needs to be two miracles in Tarantino's name for her to be declared a saint.
