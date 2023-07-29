Toronto crime rate went up 15% last year, three times more than national amount
New data from Statistics Canada suggest violent crime in Toronto was up 15% last year, more than three times the rate of increase seen nationally.
Toronto has seen many violent crimes in recent months, including a daylight shooting three weeks ago that claimed the life of a bystander.
Toronto had among the highest jumps of any metropolitan area, with only Winnipeg, Gatineau and St.-John's recording bigger increases.
The data say violent crime in Canada is now at its highest point since 2007, though overall crime remains lower than pre-pandemic levels.