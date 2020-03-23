iHeartRadio
Toronto declares a state of emergency

John Tory

The mayor of Toronto has declared a state of emergency in the city.

John Tory says no new measures are planned immediately, but says the declaration gives him the tools to respond quickly if further steps are needed to limit the spread of COVID-19.

He says, however, that he has been distressed by images of people going about their business as usual and not heeding public health advice to practice social distancing.

Tory says he would like to see city streets looking relatively empty, saying such an image would show that city residents are taking the pandemic seriously.

