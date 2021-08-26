Toronto District School Board announcing mandatory vaccine policy for staff and visitors

The Toronto District School Board is one of the latest major employers in the country to require staff get vaccinated against COVID-19



Trustees voted unanimously in favour of the measure last night, saying workers, trustees and visitors who don't get their shots will have to attend an education session on the benefits of vaccination.



It's not clear if the policy that is to be up and running when classes resume September 9th will include regular testing -- which is a cornerstone of the province's plan for unvaccinated education workers.