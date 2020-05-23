Toronto doctor says province COVID testing strategy isn't rosy

The medical director of Toronto Western Hospital's COVID assessment centre says the province's testing strategy isn't as rosy as politicians are making it out to be.

In fact, Doctor Camille Lemieux says she hasn't seen much strategy at all.

She says broad-based testing should be accessible to everyone, but that's not what is actually happening.

The province started the pandemic with assessment centres that had very restrictive rules to get tested, which she says has led many in the public to believe that it's still difficult to get a test.

Premier Doug Ford says Ontario will start testing asymptomatic front-line health workers for COVID-19 this weekend.

And he says the province plans to launch an advertising campaign aimed at raising awareness that tests are available.