Toronto forms planning group for child COVID vaccinations

Toronto Public Health has formed a group to plan for COVID-19 vaccinations of children aged five to 11.

It says the city is home to 200,000 children in that age cohort.

The unit says health partners, school boards, representatives from the community, and the provincial Health Ministry are involved in the planning.

Mayor John Tory says the group is being assembled now so children can be vaccinated as soon as possible after Health Canada approves a COVID-19 shot them.

Children born before 2009 are currently not eligible to receive any of the COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in Canada.

Ontario health units are responsible for administering COVID-19 shots with guidance from the provincial government.