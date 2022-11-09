Toronto girl found safe after Amber Alert issued Wednesday night
An Amber Alert has been cancelled for a two-year-old Toronto girl.
Alicia Choy was reportedly taken at approximately 4 p.m. today by her father.
An Amber Alert was issued for Alicia just after 7:30 p.m. and cancelled at 8:05 p.m. after police reported she had been found safe.
More coming.
