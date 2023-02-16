Toronto high school in lockdown following shooting

One student has been seriously injured after a targeted shooting at a high school in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police say the shooting took place around noon outside Weston Collegiate Institute and a student who was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound is in serious condition.

Police could not confirm whether the shooting happened on the grounds of the school, which is attended by Grade 9 to Grade 12 students.

Police say a suspect has fled the scene and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

The Toronto District School Board says the school is in lockdown, which will be lifted shortly, and students will be relocated to the nearby Weston Memorial Junior Public School and C. R. Marchant Middle School.

Police did not have a description of the suspect but say there is no danger to the public.

