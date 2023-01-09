Toronto hospital issues 'code grey' as digital systems go down
A major Toronto hospital says it is experiencing outages in its digital systems.
The University Health Network has issued a ``code grey'' and says it is experiencing the outages across its networks.
The organization says it is investigating the outages.
The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto issued a code grey last month after a ransomware attack affected its operations.
Last week, the children's hospital said 80 per cent of its priority systems had been restored and it did not pay any ransom.
Ransomware group LockBit apologized for the hack by one of its partners.
