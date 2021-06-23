Toronto International Film Festival plans return of in-person events this fall

The Toronto International Film Festival will return to in-person events this fall.

Last year TIFF moved mostly online, staging virtual red carpets and hosting outdoor screenings as the pandemic raged on.

Organizers have announced TIFF will host in-person screenings at downtown Toronto venues when the 46th festival gets underway September 9th.

However, while making the announcement, organizers did caution plans could change due to the conditions at the time.

TIFF will be offering a hybrid model, including some digital events. Co-head of the festival Joana Vicente noted the importance of the digital platform as international travel is still restricted and formal plans to allow non-essential travel have not yet been announced.

Although the line-up of films won't be announced until next month, the Alanis Morissette documentary 'Jagged' by Alison Klayman will be featured as well as an IMAX presentation of French-Canadian Denis Villeneuve's Dune.

At least 100 films will be screened over the course of the 10 day festival.