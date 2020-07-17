iHeartRadio
Toronto man charged with selling fentanyl in St. Catharines

A 24 year old Toronto man is facing charges after an investigation into the sale of fentanyl in St. Catharines 

The NRP's Street Crime Unit started the investigation back in February and yesterday moved in to arrest Ojeshina Babatunde. 

He's facing a number of drug charges and was released from custody with a court date in September. 

