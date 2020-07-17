Toronto man charged with selling fentanyl in St. Catharines
A 24 year old Toronto man is facing charges after an investigation into the sale of fentanyl in St. Catharines
The NRP's Street Crime Unit started the investigation back in February and yesterday moved in to arrest Ojeshina Babatunde.
He's facing a number of drug charges and was released from custody with a court date in September.
Dr. Samantha Hill - Ontario Medical AssosiationMatt talks to Dr. Hill about OMA calling on the government to rethink opening indoor bars as parts of the province enter phase 3.
Erin Riseing - Niagara Community Garden NetworkMatt talks to Erin about today's seed give away in St. Catharines.
Chris Green - Niagara Health FoundationMatt talks to Chris about plans for this years ‘Virtual’ Big Move Cancer Ride.