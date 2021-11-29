Toronto man faces 138 charges in child luring investigation
A Toronto man is facing more than 100 charges after police say he lured children into sending him sexually exploitative photos and videos through social media.
Police allege the man used multiple social media profiles that were similar to those of popular child social media celebrities.
Investigators searched a location in the city's northeast in late October and arrested the suspect last Thursday.
The 35-year-old suspect is charged with 138 offences, including multiple counts each of child luring and invitation to sexual touching, as well as making, accessing and possessing child pornography.
He's also charged with failing to comply with a prohibition order regarding children.
Police say the investigation continues.
