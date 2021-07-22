Toronto marking third anniversary of Danforth shooting

A ceremony will be held tonight to mark three years since a mass shooting on the Danforth in Toronto.

Mayor John Tory says people will gather tonight in the memory of a young girl and a woman who were killed, for the people who were injured, and in gratitude for the first responders who arrived on scene that evening.

During the shooting in 2018, 10 year old Julianna Kozis and 18 year old Reese Fallon were killed and 13 other people were wounded when a gunman opened fire as people were sitting on patios along the popular stretch.

The gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Toronto sign in front of city hall has been dimmed in memory of the victims.