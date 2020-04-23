Toronto marks second anniversary of van attack with digital vigil

It's the second anniversary of the Toronto van attack, but COVID-19 is preventing people from coming together in grief.



Instead, the city is taking measures to commemorate the tragedy digitally -- first with a video statement by Mayor John Tory and then with an online vigil.



The COVID-19 pandemic has also delayed the trial of Alek Minassian, who killed 10 people and injured 16 others when he drove a rental truck down a stretch of Yonge Street.



Minassian has admitted to carrying out the attack but says he is not criminally responsible, and the judge has said the trial will hinge on his state of mind at the time.