Toronto mayor calls for meeting with police and school board after high school student stabbed

Toronto Mayor John Tory is asking for a meeting with the city's police and largest school board to address recent violence in schools after the stabbing of a Grade 12 student Monday.

Toronto police said Birchmount Park Collegiate in the city's east end was placed on lockdown Monday afternoon as officers responded to reports of a stabbing inside the high school just after 3 p.m. as students were being dismissed for the day.

The force said a 17-year-old student found with apparent stab wounds was taken to hospital where he remained as of Tuesday morning in critical but stable condition.

The stabbing comes two weeks after a shooting outside Woburn Collegiate Institute, another high school in the east end, left one student dead and injured another.

Tory says he is seeking a ``high priority'' meeting once newly-elected school board trustees are settled in office to look at what can be done to prevent such violence.

Birchmount Park Collegiate reopened today and police have not yet released information about possible suspects as the investigation is ongoing.