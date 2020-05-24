Toronto Mayor condemns large crowd at Trinity Bellwoods Park

City officials in Toronto are condemning the ``dangerous'' behaviour of people who flooded a popular downtown park on Saturday, saying they could cause a surge in COVID-19 cases.

City Mayor John Tory says those who flocked to Trinity Bellwoods Park were endangering their own health and that of others.

Numerous photos shared across social media platforms show hordes of people lounging in the park, apparently disregarding physical distancing regulations.

The city has made it illegal to come within two metres of someone from a different household in public parks, and Tory says bylaw officers will be out in force on Sunday.

The city's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, also condemned the ``selfish and dangerous behaviour that could set us back.''

She notes the city has seen an uptick in cases of COVID-19, reporting 258 new cases on Friday alone.