Toronto Mayor John Tory resigns following affair with staff member

A major development in Toronto politics.

Mayor of the city, 68-year-old John Tory, is stepping down as mayor of Toronto, after developing a relationship with an employee during the pandemic.

Tory announced his resignation during a surprise news conference on Friday evening.

"I recognize that permitting this relationship to develop was a serious error in judgment on my part."

"I am deeply sorry and I apologize unreservedly to the people of Toronto and to all of those hurt by my actions, including my staff, my colleagues on City Council and the public service for whom I have such respect."