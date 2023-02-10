Toronto Mayor John Tory resigns following affair with staff member
A major development in Toronto politics.
Mayor of the city, 68-year-old John Tory, is stepping down as mayor of Toronto, after developing a relationship with an employee during the pandemic.
Tory announced his resignation during a surprise news conference on Friday evening.
"I recognize that permitting this relationship to develop was a serious error in judgment on my part."
"I am deeply sorry and I apologize unreservedly to the people of Toronto and to all of those hurt by my actions, including my staff, my colleagues on City Council and the public service for whom I have such respect."
